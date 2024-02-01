3 Months UK Treasury Bill Maturing on 30-Sep-2024 New Issue

Important Information

Please read this information carefully before proceeding. By accessing this website, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions.

Investment Risks

Investing in UK Treasury Bills ("UKTBs") involves risks, including:

Credit Risk: While UKTBs are considered low-risk investments, carrying the same level of security as gilts, there is a remote possibility that the issuer may default on their obligations.

Liquidity Risk: UKTBs are a buy to hold product. It is not market practice to trade these instruments in the secondary market, because they are short-term in nature, and may not be possible to sell them before maturity.

Market Fluctuations: UKTB prices can fluctuate due to various factors, such as interest rates, inflation, and economic conditions. This could result in a loss of your invested capital.

Suitability

Investing in UKTBs may not be suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider your investment objectives, financial situation, and risk tolerance before investing. It is recommended that you seek independent financial advice tailored to your specific circumstances.

Information on this Website

The information on this website is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities. The information is believed to be accurate at the time it is posted, but we cannot guarantee its accuracy or completeness. We disclaim any liability for any errors or omissions in the information.

Third-Party Content

This website may contain links to third-party websites. We are not responsible for the content or accuracy of any such websites. Your use of any third-party websites is at your own risk.

Changes to this Disclaimer

We may change this disclaimer at any time without notice. You are responsible for checking this disclaimer regularly for updates.

Governing Law and Jurisdiction

This disclaimer and your use of this website are governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes arising out of or in connection with this disclaimer or your use of this website shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.