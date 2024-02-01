4.25% Treasury Gilt 2034 New Issue

Important Information

Please read this information carefully before proceeding. By accessing this website, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions.

Investment Risks

Investing in gilts involves risks, including:

Market Fluctuations: Gilt prices can fluctuate due to various factors, such as interest rates, inflation, and economic conditions. This could result in a loss of your invested capital. Credit Risk: While gilts are considered low-risk investments, there is a remote possibility that the issuer may default on their obligations. This risk is generally considered minimal for UK government gilts. Liquidity Risk: While gilts are generally considered liquid, there may be times when it is difficult to buy or sell them quickly, especially in volatile market conditions.

Suitability

Investing in gilts may not be suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider your investment objectives, financial situation, and risk tolerance before investing. It is recommended that you seek independent financial advice tailored to your specific circumstances.

Information on this Website

The information on this website is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities. The information is believed to be accurate at the time it is posted, but we cannot guarantee its accuracy or completeness. We disclaim any liability for any errors or omissions in the information.

Third-Party Content

This website may contain links to third-party websites. We are not responsible for the content or accuracy of any such websites. Your use of any third-party websites is at your own risk.

Changes to this Disclaimer

We may change this disclaimer at any time without notice. You are responsible for checking this disclaimer regularly for updates.

Governing Law and Jurisdiction

This disclaimer and your use of this website are governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes arising out of or in connection with this disclaimer or your use of this website shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.