Pension charges over time - how we worked it out

Analysis of charges and impact on portfolio values

Our analysis compares the potential impact of ongoing administration fees and trading charges for the following personal pensions on returns over a 30 year period, based on an individual with the profile described below. We assumed that investment charges, rates of investment growth and rates of inflation were the same across the board. The examples are not illustrations of what you might get back. This will always depend on your personal circumstances. If you apply to open a SIPP account with ii we will provide you with an illustration for your personal circumstances in line with the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. Investment returns go down as well as up and you may get back more or less than any figure illustrated.

Total portfolio value after 30 years

Provider Total Portfolio Value Difference vs ii SIPP Interactive Investor SIPP £1,110,387 - Hargreaves Lansdown SIPP £1,041,852 -£68,535 AJ Bell YouInvest SIPP £1,079,704 -£30,683 Fidelity Personal Investing SIPP £1,071,673 -£38,714 Barclays Smart Investor SIPP Account £1,066,096 -£44,291 Vanguard Personal Pension (SIPP) £1,098,762 -£11,625 Aviva Personal Pension £1,061,835 -£48,552 Scottish Widows Retirement Account £1,071,797 -£38,590 Standard Life SIPP £1,010,356 -£100,031

Total charges after 30 years