New virtual portfolio and discussion board service

new virtual portfolio and discussion boards
Your new service is ready
Helped by feedback from our customers, we’ve developed upgrades to our service. If you’ve accessed your research account in the last 12 months, your virtual portfolio and discussion thread history and nickname has been moved across (with the exception of any content that exists within a private board and any user follow and block settings).
A lot of what you are familiar with will be retained and the site will be easier to navigate, the pages will load faster, and it will be easier to use on mobile devices. It will also provide:
- Improved discussion forums which will include notifications and improved search functions
- A new virtual portfolio experience
- Redesigned investment pages with richer market context
Once you are logged in you will see your previous virtual portfolio (if you have one). You will also retain your discussion profile, if you have one already. If you don’t have an existing discussion profile right now, one will be created for you at launch, so you can easily participate in discussions if you wish.
If you trade with us, please note there is no change to your trading platform. For more information about specific changes to the service, please visit our FAQs.
We're pleased to welcome you to your new service and we look forward to providing you with further enhancements over the next few months. If you have any ideas or suggestions on how we can improve the service, please visit our beta community.
Your ii research app
The ii research app is no longer available. Don't worry though, you will be able to research your investments using our new mobile-friendly website or, if you have a trading account(s) with us, you can use the improved ii investing app.