Governance at ii

Learn more about how your services are delivered and FSCS protected with ii.
We commit to the highest standards of corporate conduct, including keeping our customers’ assets and data safe at all times. But here's how you can be aware of specific threats and the different types of potential fraudulent attacks online.
Our Investment Committee oversee the selection and approval process for our select lists. The committee comprises of both internal experts and can draw on independent external experts as required.
Meet our Executive Team. Responsible for managing the day to day operations of interactive investor.
Meet our Board of Directors. Responsible for TBC of interactive investor.
interactive investor joined Aberdeen in May 2022.
ii continues to be the UK’s leading flat-fee investment platform, offering low-cost subscription pricing and a whole-of-market investment choice.
ii also benefits from being part of a global investment business that helps customers plan, save and invest for their future, whose vision closely aligns with our own.
Aberdeen Group plc offers a wide range of financial advice and planning services to customers, from retirement advice, to investment advice and wealth management.
Aberdeen purchased a successful and growing business, which allows it to diversify and have a direct connection to the consumer.
We’re also in a phase of market consolidation for the investment industry, which has seen ii acquire a several businesses over the past several years. ii’s acquisition by Aberdeen was a natural next step in that trend.
Alongside this is the benefit of an advice service and product set that complements ii's existing offering.
ii will continue as a standalone business operating within the Aberdeen family. As such it will also maintain editorial independence. The platform’s rated products will continue to be independently collated and maintained by Morningstar’s Manager Selection Services Group, working to ii’s methodology and overseen by ii’s Head of Fund research. All fund managers, including Aberdeen, will have to earn their place on ii’s lists.
No - we will remain on the ii platform and there will be no customer migration. We have a strong platform, used by over 430,000 customers, and we will continue to invest to make it better.
Yes. ii will retain its current strong independent brand that has powerful customer reach and resonance.