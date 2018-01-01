Adapt or die

The first point to bear in mind is that longevity does not guarantee long-term success. A royal warrant and a brass name plate on a smart corporate address means very little in the context of the market. It only takes indifferent management, changing markets and technologies, or a full-blown crisis to destroy the most illustrious of companies, or derail an entire investment fund strategy.

Change is inevitable in any context and those that can manage that process will survive and prosper. Those who don’t will fade and disappear.