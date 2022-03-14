Interactive Investor

The 17 investment trusts that have raised dividends for over 20 years

14th March 2022 12:40

Sam Benstead from interactive investor

Seven of these ‘dividend heroes’ boast more than 50 years of consecutive increases.

There are 17 investment trusts that have increased their dividends for more than 20 years, two fewer than last year as Invesco Income Growth and Scottish Investment Trust merged with other trusts. 

The Association of Investment Companies’ (AIC) latest list of “dividend heroes” includes seven funds that have now increased their dividends for 50 or more consecutive years.

City of London (LSE:CTY)Bankers (LSE:BNKR) and Alliance Trust (LSE:ATST) are out in front with 55 years of dividend rises, followed by Caledonia Investments (LSE:CLDN) (54 years), BMO Global Smaller Companies (LSE:BGSC) (51 years), and F&C Investment Trust (LSE:FCIT) (51 years). The latest addition to the over 50 years club is Brunner (LSE:BUT), which announced its 50th year of increased dividends in February this year. 

A further four dividend heroes have increased their dividends each year for between 40 and 49 years and three dividend heroes have increased their dividends consecutively for between 30 and 39 years, according to the trade body.

interactive investors’ Super 60 list of recommended funds includes three dividend heroes: City of London (LSE:CTY), F&C Investment Trust (LSE:FCIT) and Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT).

F&C, the UK’s oldest investment trust, last week announced it had upped dividends by 5.8% in 2021. This was ahead of an inflation rate of 5.4% in December, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index.

Investment companies’ ability to hold back up to 15% of the income they receive each year in a revenue reserve gives them an advantage in delivering income to investors.

This structure came into its own during the global financial crisis and again during the Covid-19 pandemic. Boards dipped into their reserves to top up income shortfalls from underlying investments so that they could maintain their long track records of raising their dividend year in, year out.

While buying investment trusts that are committed to increasing dividends is an important consideration for income seekers, not all dividend heroes have attractive yields.

Technology investor Scottish Mortgage yields just 0.39% despite raising its payout for 39 years, and BMO Global Smaller Companies yields just 1.2% even though it has notched up 51 years of consecutive dividend increases.

The highest yielding dividend heroes are Aberdeen Standard Equity Income (LSE:ASEI), City of London (LSE:CTY), Merchants Trust (LSE:MRCH) and Value and Indexed Property Income (LSE:VIP). All yield around 5%.

Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director of the AIC, said: “It’s a great achievement that we now have seven dividend heroes with at least half a century of unbroken annual dividend increases.

“These dividend heroes have consistently raised their dividend every year during the inflationary environment of the 1970s and through the market crashes of Black Monday, the tech bust, the financial crisis and the pandemic.”

Investment company AIC sector Number of consecutive years dividend increased Dividend yield (%) Five-year annualised dividend growth rate (%)
City of London UK Equity Income 55 4.97 3.74
Bankers Global 55 2.13 5.06
Alliance Trust Global 55 2.08 8.33
Caledonia Investments Flexible Investment 54 1.86 3.64
BMO Global Smaller Companies Global Smaller Companies 51 1.20 10.34
F&C Investment Trust Global 51 1.60 5.38
Brunner Global 50 2.04 4.98
JPMorgan Claverhouse UK Equity Income 49 4.49 5.81
Murray Income UK Equity Income 48 4.30 1.36
Scottish American Global Equity Income 48 2.73 3.21
Witan Global 47 2.59 8.06
Merchants Trust UK Equity Income 39 5.15 2.53
Scottish Mortgage Global 39 0.39 2.93
Value and Indexed Property Income Property - UK Commercial 34 5.47 3.22
BMO Capital & Income UK Equity Income 28 3.99 2.41
Schroder Income Growth UK Equity Income 26 4.35 3.84
Aberdeen Standard Equity Income UK Equity Income 21 6.29 6.60

Source: AIC/Morningstar. Data at 09 March 2022.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Nine things to watch for in the chancellor’s Spring Statement 2022

about 4 hours ago

Insider: big debut purchases at Tullow Oil and another mid-cap

about 6 hours ago

The funds and investment trusts to profit from the energy revolution

about 7 hours ago

Ian Cowie: battery trust play for shift away from Russian energy

4 days ago

The funds protecting investors from inflation and conflict in Ukraine

3 days ago

Richard Beddard: big is beautiful for blob-like blue-chip

3 days ago

Stockwatch: why I think this sin share is a priority for ‘buy’ lists

3 days ago

Energy independence: shares to benefit from green energy boom

4 days ago

Amazon shares to get cheaper as stock split confirmed

4 days ago

Which ETFs are the best way to play the oil rally?

5 days ago