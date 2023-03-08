Interactive Investor

The 18 investment trusts that have raised dividends for over 20 years

8th March 2023 10:05

Sam Benstead from interactive investor

Eight of these ‘dividend heroes’ boast more than 50 years of consecutive increases.

There are 18 investment trusts that have increased their dividends for more than 20 years, one more than last year due to £4 million UK smaller companies trust Athelney Trust joining the exclusive club.  

The Association of Investment Companies’ (AIC) latest list of “dividend heroes” includes eight funds that have now increased their dividends for 50 or more consecutive years.

City of London (LSE:CTY)Bankers (LSE:BNKR) and Alliance Trust (LSE:ATST) are out in front with 56 years of dividend rises, followed by Caledonia Investments (LSE:CLDN) (55 years); Global Smaller Companies Trust (LSE:GSCT) (52 years); F&C Investment Trust (LSE:FCIT) (51 years); and Brunner (LSE:BUT) (51 years). The latest member of the 50-club is JPMorgan Claverhouse (LSE:JCH).

A further five dividend heroes have increased their dividends each year for between 40 and 49 years and one dividend hero has increased their dividends consecutively for between 30 and 39 years, according to the trade body.

interactive investor’s Super 60 investment ideas includes three dividend heroes: City of London (LSE:CTY), F&C Investment Trust (LSE:FCIT) and Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT).

Job Curtis has managed City of London since 1991 and his track record over the past 10 years has been strong, with the NAV total returns of 103% (7.3% a year) compared to 88% (6.5% a year) for the FTSE All-Share index

Investment companies’ ability to hold back up to 15% of the income they receive each year in a revenue reserve gives them an advantage in delivering income to investors.

This structure came into its own during the global financial crisis and again during the Covid-19 pandemic. Boards dipped into their reserves to top up income shortfalls from underlying investments so that they could maintain their long track records of raising their dividend year in, year out.

While buying investment trusts that are committed to increasing dividends is an important consideration for income seekers, not all dividend heroes have attractive yields.

Technology investor Scottish Mortgage yields just 0.5% despite raising its payout for 40 years, and The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LSE:GSCT), formerly BMO Global Smaller Companies, yields just 1.2% even though it has notched up 52 years of consecutive dividend increases.

The highest yielding dividend heroes are abrdn UK Equity Income (LSE:ASEI), City of London (LSE:CTY), Merchants Trust (LSE:MRCH) and Value and Indexed Property Income (LSE:VIP). All yield around 5%, with the abrdn trust out in front with a whopping 6.4% yield. 

Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director of the AIC, said: “It’s remarkable that there are now eight dividend heroes with at least half a century of consecutive annual dividend increases. These dividend heroes are no strangers to difficult times, having raised their payouts to investors through the high inflation of the 1970s, recession of the 1990s and the global financial crisis in 2008. While dividends are never guaranteed, these are track records to be proud of.” 

Investment company AIC sector Number of consecutive years dividend increased Dividend yield (%) Five-year annualised dividend growth rate (%)
City of London UK Equity Income 56 4.65 3.25
Bankers Global 56 2.24 4.59
Alliance Trust Global 56 2.38 12.77
Caledonia Investments Flexible Investment 55 1.82 3.64
The Global Smaller Companies Trust Global Smaller Companies 52 1.21 8.48
F&C Investment Trust Global 52 1.4 5.38
Brunner Global 51 1.97 5.44
JPMorgan Claverhouse UK Equity Income 50 4.71 4.88
Murray Income UK Equity Income 49 4.15 1.91
Scottish American Global Equity Income 49 2.69 4.48
Witan Global 48 2.52 6.67
Merchants Trust UK Equity Income 40 4.57 2.44
Scottish Mortgage Global 40 0.5 3.66
Value and Indexed Property Income Property - UK Commercial 35 5.81 2.75
CT UK Capital & Income UK Equity Income 29 3.73 1.99
Schroder Income Growth UK Equity Income 27 4.16 3.34
Abrdn Equity Income UK Equity Income 22 6.4 5.83
Athelney Trust UK Smaller Companies 20 4.68 1.53

Source: AIC/Morningstar. Data at 08 March 2023.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Silicon Valley Bank collapse sends Scottish Mortgage shares toward three-year low

about 15 hours ago

Must read: market reaction as HSBC rescues Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm

about 21 hours ago

Insider: heavy buying after share slump at FTSE 250 tech firm

about 21 hours ago

Direct Line Insurance plunges to new low after latest results 

about 21 hours ago

Richard Beddard: this share scores almost perfect marks

4 days ago

Stockwatch: fraud probe and share suspension is a lesson for every investor

4 days ago

How will the Spring Budget affect your personal finances? ii experts give their views

4 days ago

Ian Cowie: the smart money is backing this country

5 days ago

ISA ideas for investors hunting income

5 days ago

‘High risk? I don’t see it that way’: the investment secrets of an ISA millionaire

7 days ago