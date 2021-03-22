Chart of the week: a cheap pharmaceutical stock with potential

I am going slightly off-piste this week with a small US pharmaceutical share, founded in 2009, that I believe shows great promise. The company, Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), produces cancer treatments. I have been following it for some time for my clients.

Below is the weekly chart from 2013, which shows how volatile shares of small ‘pharmas’ can be. Various drug trials are run – and are either failures (common) or blockbusters (rare). As with all early ventures, speculators are drawn in, and when initial results appear promising they bid up the shares to sometimes great heights.

But they can be excellent vehicles for my ‘buy low, sell high’ strategy – especially when you can catch them after substantial declines, as here. These are true roller-coaster rides!