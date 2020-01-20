Chart of the week: Fuel for further gains here
Now that this November tip has come good, our chartist sets a new price target.
Canopy Growth follows my roadmap from November
I last covered Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in my COTW of 11th November 2019, where I laid out my distinctly bullish case. Then, these US and Canadian marijuana companies were experiencing typically difficult phases where the initial over-the-top enthusiasm for this freshly legalised sector hit reality. There were supply problems and the bears pounced.
Perhaps the fund managers who initially jumped in with both feet were influenced by their student recollections of having indulged (but not inhaled, of course).
In any case, the shares were being massacred – but I spotted a low risk/high probability opportunity. This was the chart I posted in November:
Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance
I had counted a full five waves down set between my lovely blue tramlines, that presented a textbook setup when combined with the large momentum divergence at my wave 5 of C low. Odds were looking good that the market would jump up above the upper tramline, which would then become a line of support. This is the current picture:
Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance
There was one more dip to the 20 November low at $14! But did that spoil my bullish outlook? At that low, the momentum divergence was still intact and the wave 5 of C low was likely in that new spot. I had no need to abandon my stance – provided the upper tramline could be swiftly penetrated.
A few days later, the new uptrend was confirmed and I had my major low in place, despite the recent negative company news.
This what I wrote in November:
“And the Drake news on Friday helped push the market above my upper tramline in what should be the start of a bull phase with my first target around the $20 region with higher potential thereafter. With short interest still very high, I believe odds strongly favour further advances.”
My first $20 target has been achieved and now it is advancing towards my next target at the $29-$30 region. The high short interest should provide the fuel.
And for comparison, here is another large-cap ‘pot stock’, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY):
Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance
From the manic $300 high in September 2018 to the very recent $15 low – a loss of 95% and a very painful experience – imagine if you had put the shares away in the back of your drawer and only now checked the price with your broker. Ouch!!
But with both, we have a classic Buy Low/Sell High setup.
