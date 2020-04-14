Chart of the week: should you buy this stock market dip?

While the unemployment rate (blue line) plumbed new depths last year with stocks making all-tie highs and as President Trump proclaimed it as ‘the greatest economy ever’, loan delinquency rates were already surging off the 2017 lows (red arrow).

No wonder bank shares are plunging – they are building up a whole mountain of toxic debts.

My question is this: how come consumers were having mounting problems paying off their loans when the economy was supposedly so great?

Fast forward to today, and they must be having even greater problems paying off their loans with their vastly reduced incomes.

So, will the $2 trillion ‘bail-out’ repair this damage (with more to come) and get the economy humming again as the dip-buyers hope? With unemployment growing at a rate of knots, I believe little of this money will be spent on non-essentials and much will go on paying off high interest credit card debt, auto loans and student debt that will hardly boost the economy. And on food.

Of course, most investors are confirmed bulls who have been trained to Buy the Dips and to expect a return on their investments almost as a human right. Years of bull markets have ensured that.

For obvious reasons, most pundits are natural bulls and here is some typical advice for retail investors who have seen a 40% cut to their investments - and their dividend income:

The bottom line: As bleak as things might seem, as long as investors have a well-thought-out plan and stick to it - not allowing their emotions to get the better of them - everything will be alright.

So what would that well thought-out plan look like? Would it include averaging down and buying ‘cheap’ shares here on this manna-from-heaven dip? Would it include drip-feeding money into the market? Or would it include hanging in there and praying their shares will recover ‘because they always have’?

In the US, there has been little sign of panic among retail investors yet, despite the jaw-dropping plunges. A bank survey of US investors between 20th and 24th March showed that just 11% had cashed any of their holdings in.

In other words, a full 89% either did nothing or added to their portfolios on the 40% crash! So where is the panic selling many pundits claim to see? And stocks remain as popular as ever. To me, that is a very bearish warning.

Many are eyeing the possible imminent relaxation of public movement restrictions and the decline in the virus death rates as signs the market lows are in. I cannot agree. The world has changed.

Human behaviour is being transformed. Investors are now turning more cautious and fearful after the fastest ever 30% reversal in the Dow off its all-time high set only in February. That sent shock waves through the markets. The appetite for risk is being squashed for a long time.

And even when industry gets back to work in some measure, will the customers still be there? And will they have the income to resume their old spending habits?

Of course, all eyes are on the current pandemic, but what if this is the first of many to come?

As fear of new pandemics spreads (a likely scenario), stock markets will bear the brunt. Key will be social order. If, as I suspect, major unrest erupts, trust in governments will fail. And that would lead the way to the deflationary depression I have been warning about.

And what a time for stocks to turn sharply lower again as quarantine restrictions are being lifted in various countries to push up investors’ expectations!

So no, I will not be buying this or any dip for some time, except for some special situations, such as Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) (see last week’s COTW).

For me, it’s all about preserving cash now for the harder times ahead. And if anyone doubts deflation is with us, UK petrol prices have just sunk to under £1 a litre for the first time in many years.

John Burford is the author of the definitive text on his trading method, Tramline Trading. He is also a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

