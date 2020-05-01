Don’t look now: ii SIPP account logins up 29% amid market uncertainty

interactive investor extends free SIPP offer to Friday, 29 May

SIPP login activity on interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest direct-to-consumer investment platform, has increased year-on-year as investors seek to make sense of the current uncertainty.

This year, customers with SIPPs logged in to their investment accounts (which may also include their ISA and Trading account) on average 29% more than they did during the same time last year, between 15 February and 29 April.

Myron Jobson, Personal Finance Campaigner, interactive investor, says: “'Keep calm and carry on' sounds sensible and has been a good strategy during past market crashes. But it is a difficult thing to put into practice when it is your retirement nest egg on the line. So while it might be tempting to not look right now, clearly many investors want to keep on top of their portfolios.

“If you have more than 10 years to go until retirement, time is on your side and now is an opportunity to look at underlying holdings to check that they still suit your strategy.

“Have you got an asset allocation strategy in place? Are you sufficiently diversified? And if you have a workplace pension, what is under the bonnet – and are there better investments that you could switch to within the scheme? What are the fees? Could you switch to something cheaper? It’s worth comparing SIPP providers. You can’t control markets, but you can control your pension costs.”

ii SIPP offer

interactive investor, the UK’s second largest direct to consumer investment platform, has extended its free self-invested personal pension (SIPP) offer to Friday, 29 May 2020.

The offer applies to all new SIPP accounts opened between 3 March 2020 and 29 May 2020, including existing customers who have an ISA and/or Trading account but no SIPP. To view ii’s full charges, click here and to view the current offer, click here.

Under the offer, ii’s usual £10 monthly SIPP fee will be waived until April 2021, amounting to a £100 saving. It means that this tax year, investors could have everything under one roof for just £9.99 per month.

The ii core Investor plan is £9.99 per month. This includes the Trading account and ISA, plus customers can have as many free Junior ISAs as they have children.

This year, ii permanently scrapped its regular investing fee and we will not stop there – we are constantly exploring ways to make investing simpler.

