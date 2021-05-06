The ETFs Show: what went wrong with the iShares Clean Energy ETF?
Share on:
Tom is joined by Tom Eckett, editor at ETF Stream, to discuss what has happened at iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (LSE:INRG) what an active ETF is and what trends to watch out for in the ETF world.
Highlights
1:06 – what has happened at iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
5:21 – the choices available with thematic ETFs
7:11 – incorporating thematic ETFs into your portfolio as an investor
13:32 – what an active ETF is
15:08 – the trend of active ETFs in the US and the question of whether they will come to Europe
19:26 – trends in the ETF world to pay attention to
- Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.