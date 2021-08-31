Further changes proposed for popular clean energy index

The highly popular iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (LSE:INRG) is potentially about to see another overhaul of the index it tracks. A recently released consultation paper from S&P Global Indices has outlined several potential changes to the methodology of the S&P Global Clean Energy index.

The ETF, which appears on interactive investor's ACE 40 list of ethical investments, experienced a surge of inflows last year, due to increased investor interest in renewable energy. As a result, there were fears surrounding the liquidity of the ETF, leading S&P Global Indices to increase the number of companies in the index. The index has been subject to ongoing consultations since.

The first proposed change is the inclusion of emerging market listed companies. The index has previously been restricted to companies in developed markets. However, with China and other developing economies becoming increasingly important players in clean energy, the index has proposed to include companies listed in such countries.

The index has also suggested introducing “new scopes” to capture the clean energy theme. These include energy storage, smart-grid technologies and meters, electric car makers and companies involved in “efficient energy application”. The index has proposed splitting companies into “production” and “non-production” segments.

There are also proposals to change the metrics used to select companies. The new rules would require companies to derive at least 25% of their revenue from clean energy production, or a non-production green energy-related business. Meanwhile, utility companies will be included if they either generate at least 20% of their power from renewable sources, or have received “renewable utilities” classification from Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

The index has also put forward using an additional environmental, social and governance (ESG) screen. The index will use RepRisk “for daily filtering, screening and analysis of controversies related to companies within the index”. If any company is flagged, S&P Global Indices will release a Media and Stakeholder Analysis, looking at the potential ESG violations in question. This will be considered by the index committee. If a company is removed, it will not be eligible for inclusion for one year.