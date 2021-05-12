ii view: Compass predicts slowly improving sales

Shares of this caterer have outperformed the FTSE 100 index since pandemic lows. Buy, sell or hold?

First-half results to 31 March

Adjusted revenue down 30.4% to £8.6 billion

Adjusted operating profit down 64.5% to £290 million

Second quarter operating profit margin of 4.2%, up from 2.7% in Q1

Guidance:

Expecting gradual improvement in revenue during the third quarter

Expect third quarter profit margin to be between 4.5% and 5%

Chief executive Dominic Blakemore said:

"During the first half of this financial year, by controlling the controllable, we delivered continued margin progression, strong cashflow and excellent client retention. This was despite further lockdowns and limited volume recovery.

“With the gathering pace of vaccination rollouts across our major markets, we are working closely with our clients to prepare to reopen their sites safely, although the picture across the world remains mixed.

“We are now a stronger, more agile business with new client propositions, improved digital capability and a more flexible cost structure. These factors, underpinned by a robust balance sheet, have created a strong platform from which the business will continue to recover and grow.”

ii round-up:

Canteen provider Compass Group (LSE:CPG) today flagged a further improvement in quarterly profitability despite still subdued volumes given the ongoing pandemic.



The third-quarter profit margin is forecast to come in at between 4.5% and 5%, up from the 4.2% achieved in the second quarter. Management anticipates a gradual improvement in revenue during the third quarter.

Compass shares drifted marginally higher in UK trading, having gained by more than 50% since pandemic induced lows in March 2020. The broader FTSE 100 index is up around 40%, while shares for French catering rival Sodexo (EURONEXT:SW) are up by a similar amount.

Compass provides catering services to customers from business and industry, to healthcare, education and sports and leisure. The company, which employs over half a million people, has been busy renegotiating customer contracts and slashing costs.

A second-quarter 27% fall in organic sales added to the sequential improvement made from falls of 33.7% and 34% reported in the prior 2021 first quarter and last quarter of 2020, respectively.

Sales for its core North American market, generating 60% of overall revenue, remained down 70% on 2019 levels, although still better than the Q4 2020 performance.

Client retention during the half year proved strong at 95.6%, with new business wins coming in at 5.4%.

The dividend payment remains halted as it focuses on investing for growth opportunities and restoring its leverage ratio back to a target range of between 1 and 1.5 times net debt to adjusted profit (EBITDA). Net debt fell over the period to £2.63 billion from £3 billion at the end of 2020. It has access to liquidity totalling £4.3 billion.

Management continues to target a profit margin above 7% before returning to pre Covid-19 volumes.

ii view:

Compass is arguably both defensive and diverse. It normally serves over five billion meals per year across more than 40 countries. Business and industry customers account for its biggest customer segment, followed by healthcare and then education.

In more normal times, this mix of economically geared and defensive customer areas works well. But under a global pandemic, the closure of many of its canteens left it looking to conserve cash. Early in the crisis Compass moved to raise £2 billion to strengthen its balance sheet and reduce debt. It also halted the dividend payment, bringing an enviable record of 16 consecutive years of payment increases to an end.

For investors, uncertainty over the trajectory of the pandemic and a recovery in canteen visits and volumes remains high. Food prices, a core cost, can vary and the dividend payment remains suspended. But sequential improvements in both revenues and the profit margin offer some reassurance. Client retention is solid and new business wins are being made. Management’s continuing underlining of significant structural market opportunity globally going forwards is also not to be forgotten. For now, and with the estimated price/earnings ratio sat marginally above the five-year average, suggesting the shares are not obviously cheap, the share price is arguably up with events.

Positives:

Diversity of both customer and geographical location

Strengthened balance sheet

Negatives:

Food costs can be volatile

Covid-19 could result in more staff permanently working from home

The average rating of stock market analysts:

Strong hold