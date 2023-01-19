Investment trust bargains: how to find them and where to look in 2023

We explain the tricks of the trade to find potential discount opportunities, and name the three areas where analysts are finding plenty of value in 2023.

There are various ways to weight the odds of investment success in your favour, including having a diversified portfolio, investing for the long term, and rebalancing a couple of times a year.

Another is to keep a close eye on valuations and seek out undervalued areas of the market. This approach is not for the faint-hearted, as it carries the risk of catching the proverbial falling knife. However, for those prepared to stomach the risk, buying on the cheap can potentially pay off over the long term.

Investment trusts, due to their structure, offer investors the opportunity to go shopping in the sales. And the good news for investors is that this month’s January sales have more discount opportunities than a year ago. Winterflood, the analyst, notes that at the start of 2022 the average investment trust discount stood at just 2.5% compared to 13.3% at the start of this year.

Investment trusts have two values: the amount the trust itself is worth (the net asset value or NAV), and its share price. When the share price is lower than the NAV per share, the trust trades at a 'discount'. When the share price rises above NAV, it is trading at a 'premium', as you're paying more than the assets are worth.

In this feature we highlight areas of the market and specific trusts that analysts and professional investors are finding value in on a discount basis.

But before we get to that, we run through some trust tactics to use when sizing up discounts.

Always good to pay less, but performance is the biggest driver of returns

The first thing to point out is that while investment trust discounts offer opportunities to buy a basket of investments for less than the sum of their parts, over the long term it is the performance of those underlying investments that has the biggest influence on the overall total shareholder returns. To put it simply, if the trust doesn’t perform well it is likely to consistently have a high discount due to a lack of demand for its shares.

Another important thing to bear in mind with investment trust discounts is that they typically have a greater tendency to converge to their mean discount rather than the value of their underlying investments.

Therefore, it is useful to consider the current discount versus history, and take a view over one, three and five years, for example. It is also worth comparing an investment trust discount with its wider sector.

Bear in mind that some trusts consistently sit in a tight discount range, meaning it is not a “true” bargain and the discount is merely “normal”.

Also be aware that when it comes to investment trust premiums it is not usually worth paying over the odds. This is because high premiums do not tend to be sustainable over the long term. When conditions change, such as when investors become more cautious, premiums can fall and can turn into a discount. When this happens, shareholder returns are negatively impacted.

Investors who bought growth capital trusts on high premiums a year ago will have suffered. QuotedData, the analyst, points out that heading into 2021 Schiehallion (LSE:MNTN) and Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LSE:SSIT) had respective premiums of 59% and 20%. At the start of this year, both were trading on discounts of 20% and 57%. Rising interest rates were the trigger for the de-rating in both the discounts and share prices, due to both trusts investing in tomorrow’s potential growth stock winners.

Investment trust discounts: how to size up potential bargains

It is important to bear in mind that there will be a reason why a trust is trading on a discount. This could be related to poor investor sentiment towards the region it invests in, the way in which it invests in terms of investment style being out of favour, or lacklustre short- or long-term performance. Indeed, it could be all those reasons.

As with any investment trading on a cheap valuation it is important to not be seduced solely by discount. Instead, consider the prospects for the investment trust going forwards. If those prospects look bleak, then the discount could widen further, so now may not be a good time to buy.

It is a case of taking a view on whether the prospects for the trust will improve, which could then lower the discount.

Timescale is important. Those investing for the long term – five years or longer – will be buying today in the hope and expectation that the discount will, over time, reduce towards the value of the underlying investments held in the trust – the net asset value (NAV). For such investors it is less of a concern if the discount widens further in the short term, providing that it reduces over a longer time period. However, those with shorter timescales who are looking to make a quick buck from a wide discount narrowing will likely be more irritated if the trust gets even cheaper.

In short, discounts can work in investors’ favour, but it is important to think long term and to be patient. If you buy at the right time, resulting in a high discount falling to a low one, or even moving to a premium, the share price return will be boosted.

Other tricks of the trade

In some cases, large discounts can be a more permanent feature for trusts due to a lack of investor appetite for shares and a lack of share buybacks by the board.

Trusts with a low profile, or those that invest in a specialist area of the market, can also persistently trade at discounts to NAV. Such trusts tend to fly under the radar of many investors. With demand low, these trusts tend to persistently trade on a discount.

One way to gauge whether an investment trust board is willing to tackle its discount is share buybacks. By reducing the number of shares in circulation, there is less of an imbalance between supply and demand. In theory, this will reduce the trust’s discount, benefiting its shareholders as the share price will be given a boost as it narrows towards the value of the trust’s underlying investments.

Some trusts have discount control mechanisms. This is where boards promise to purchase their own shares if the discount exceeds a certain level, such as 10%, in normal market conditions. This can be beneficial for investors as, in theory, the discount will be contained.