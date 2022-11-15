The pandemic fund and investment trust winners that have crashed

Our research identifies funds that returned over 70% during the pandemic but have now lost most or all of their gains. Kyle Caldwell runs through the lessons for investors.

Investors are often encouraged to think long term and run their winners to benefit from the wonders of compounding, a term that describes how investment returns generate future gains.

While this is a prudent way to grow wealth, there are occasions when it can pay to take profits, such as when a fund has enjoyed a purple patch of form that’s unlikely to last indefinitely.

Covid-19 is a case in point. In the first quarter of 2020, markets took fright when a pandemic was declared, with US and UK markets falling by 20% or more.

However, from the start of April onwards a market recovery started to take place, with the big winners being companies benefiting from the shift to working at home during lockdown periods. The most notable beneficiaries were technology firms and businesses with strong online operations, including the five FAANG tech giants: Facebook, now called Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the parent company of Google.

Funds and investment trusts with a growth focus and exposure to the lockdown winners saw their performances soar, delivering much higher returns over a short time period than investors would ordinarily expect.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, of course. But we now know the growth and technology trend went into reverse, due to soaring levels of inflation and interest rate rises. Both devalue the future earnings of growth companies, whose valuations are based more on their future potential rather than the profits they make today (if they are making a profit).

As a result, some of the best-performing pandemic funds have seen most of their gains wiped out.

Research by interactive investor, using data from FE Fundinfo, screened for funds and investment trusts sitting on returns of more than 70% one year on from markets recovering from the Covid-19 crash (1 April 2020 to 1 April 2021).

We then looked at how performance has fared from 1 April 2020 to 1 November 2022. In total, we've identified 14 funds and trusts that have given up most of their gains.

One of three investment trusts now in the red is Edinburgh Worldwide (LSE:EWI), which invests in global smaller companies. An investor who purchased this trust on 1 April 2020 would have been sitting on a paper gain of 91.4% a year later. If they didn’t take any profits, they would now be sitting on a small loss of -0.2%.

There’s also been a spectacular change in fortunes for funds and trusts investing in China.

China was first-in, first-out of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the country largely keeping new cases under control. As a result, China’s economy recovered much quicker, which sent its stock market soaring. And funds and trusts investing in the country benefited. From 1 April 2020 to 1 April 2021, the average China fund returned 44.8%. These returns have now turned into a typical loss of 9.1% (for the period of 1 April 2020 to 1 November 2022).

Investment trusts investing in the region have seen their bigger gains wiped out. From 1 April 2020 to 1 April 2021, Fidelity China Special Situations (LSE:FCSS) and JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LSE:JCGI) returned 106.2% and 94%. Both have posted losses, of 7.7% and 15.8%, for 1 April 2020 to 1 November 2022.

There’s a third China investment trust – abrdn China Investment (LSE:ACIC) – but it only changed to a China mandate in November 2021.

Investment in China has been hit by policy tightening and stringent regulation in a number of sectors, notably technology and property. In addition, there are concerns that the Chinese government’s strict zero-Covid policies come at the cost of economic growth, and separate fears over debt levels in the property market.

Half the fund or trusts are managed by Baillie Gifford, a firm that prides itself on its long- term growth focus. Tom Slater, fund manager of Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT), cautioned investors “against elation” when the trust reported the strongest-ever yearly return in a 12-month period to the end of March 2021. Investors who bought on 1 April 2020 would have been sitting on a return of just over 110%. However, the return from 1 April 2020 to 1 November 2022 is now 36.3%.

Pandemic winners that have come off the boil

Source: FE Fundinfo

Lessons for investors

While not many people – including central bankers – predicted that inflation would rear its ugly head to the extent that it has; the change in fortunes for the growth-focused fund and trust pandemic winners shows how investment styles go in and out of fashion. This serves as a reminder that investors should look to diversify, rather than bet the house on growth or value.

Another lesson to heed is that paper gains only become real when they are cashed in. At times, investors will regret not taking some profits, such as when a fund or trust is a star performer over a short time period.

Of course, there’s always a risk of taking profits too soon, particularly when the investment is significantly outperforming everything else. However, taking some profits also helps to reduce risk, which can be achieved through rebalancing.

In a nutshell, rebalancing involves looking at your winners and converting some paper gains into real profits. Some of the proceeds could be reinvested in areas of the portfolio that have been underperforming, but which may soon recover their poise.

Rebalancing helps investors restore the level of investment risk that the portfolio aimed to achieve when it was first put together.

A final point is to be careful of buying following a strong period of short-term performance – such as one year.

As history shows, those who buy high are likely to be disappointed. In the case of individual equities, a high valuation needs to be backed up by strong growth prospects. The more expensive a share becomes, the harder it is to sustain that level of performance, which is why overheated valuations tend to cool over time.

When it comes to funds, there’s usually a strong reason why a fund has experienced a period of short-term strong performance, such as the sector, market or types of shares in which it invests becoming fashionable.

A short-term fund winner could continue to deliver, but the risk is that investors have missed the boat. With any investment, it is worth trying to put to the back of your mind its recent performance and ask yourself: would I buy today?