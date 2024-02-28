Should I Bed and SIPP or Bed and ISA?

If you’ve got any money in general investment accounts (GIA) – perhaps a handful of shares or a portfolio of funds you’ve had for years – you could be liable for tax when you sell them.

Swingeing cuts to the capital gains tax (CGT) allowance mean more investors are going to get caught out when they eventually sell their holdings. The CGT allowance has already been cut to £6,000 – from £12,300 in 2022-23 - and it’s set to halve again to just £3,000 at the start of the new tax year on 6 April.

You might even be paying tax on dividends already. Currently, if you earn more than £1,000 a year in dividends, you’ll be stung, but it’s another allowance that’s set for the chop and will be cut to just £500 in the new tax year.

However, you might not have to pay tax on these investments - it may be possible to keep them out of the taxman’s reach by moving your holdings into a tax wrapper such as an individual savings account (ISA) or a self-invested pension plan (SIPP).

I thought I couldn’t transfer my investments into a SIPP or an ISA?

Although you can’t transfer investments directly into a SIPP or an ISA, you can sell investments and immediately buy them back within either tax wrapper in a process known as ‘Bed and ISA’ or ‘Bed and SIPP’.

So long as both accounts are on the same investment platform and you have enough of your ISA or pension allowance remaining for the current tax year, it’s a relatively easy fix.

Should I top up my ISA or my SIPP?

The bigger question isn’t perhaps should I move the money, it’s should I do a Bed and ISA or a Bed and SIPP?

Both offer excellent – but different – tax breaks and the access rules aren’t the same either; so, what makes most sense for you will depend largely on what life stage you’re at, how likely you are to need the money as well as your wider saving levels.

Here’s what you need to think about to make sure you make the right call.

Bed and ISA

Any money you invest in an ISA will not only grow tax free, but it will be tax free when you take it out too – whether that’s in the form of an income or ad hoc lump sums.

You can also access it whenever you want. While there will invariably be a strong argument for keeping it invested for as long as you can, there’s nothing to stop you accessing your money if you need it.

The annual allowance for ISAs may be more limiting for some wealthier investors though; the total amount you have already paid into your ISA in the current tax year, plus the amount you are planning to move, cannot exceed £20,000.

Bed and SIPP

What puts many investors off topping up their pension is that it means the money will be tied up until they are 55 (rising to 57 in 2028).

But what you lose in access, you arguably gain in tax treatment. The big draw for pension investing is that you get the immediate hit of tax relief – equivalent to your own rate of income tax – on your contributions. That means basic-rate taxpayers will get an instant 25% top up from the government, boosting a £1,000 contribution to £1,250. And if you’re a higher-rate taxpayer, you can claim a further £250 through self-assessment.

Over the years that tax relief becomes a significant driver of growth and can make a very real difference to your eventual retirement income.

Money invested in your pension will be sheltered from tax when it grows, but withdrawals -whether lump sums or income – will be subject to income tax.

Each year you can invest 100% of your earnings, up to a maximum of £60,000 a year. If you have any unused allowance from the three previous years, you might however, be able to pay in more using carry forward rules.

But, if you are over 55 and have made taxable withdrawals from your SIPP already, you could be stymied by the lower Money Purchase Annual Allowance (MPAA), which currently stands at only £10,000 a year.

What’s right for me?

There’s no right or wrong answer and your decision is likely to be personal one – based on your own circumstances and goals. Few experts will ever discourage you from topping up your pension – and the tax relief on pension contributions is hard to rival. However, it’s not necessarily a black or white decision.

If you have plans for the money and will likely need to access a lump sum at any point before 55 (or 57) – or even after that age – an ISA that you dip into whenever you need, without worrying about a potential tax bill, is likely to be the most straightforward option.

Even if you’ve earmarked the money for income in retirement, there may still be an argument for topping up your ISA if you can – especially if your pension provision is already looking good. That’s because your ISA can deliver a tax-free income when you retire – unlike your pension.

By making withdrawals from your ISA, you can boost your retirement income without increasing your tax bill and, potentially, use it to keep your taxable income below the basic or higher-rate tax bands.

But, if your retirement provision is wanting, and you have time on your side, the impact of tax relief on your contributions to your pension’s overall growth, could just swing the dial back in favour of topping up your SIPP.

Beware the tax sting

Whether you decide to do a Bed and SIPP or Bed and ISA, it’s important to keep CGT front of mind.

As you will need to sell investments to complete the process, there’s a risk that you could trigger a CGT bill, if your gains for the tax year exceed £6,000 (or £3,000 after 6 April).

If your gains are likely to be taxable, however, you might be able to avoid a bill by staggering the process over a number of tax years. Alternatively, if you are married or in a civil partnership, you could consider transferring some assets to your other half – as these transfers won’t be subject to CGT.

How long will a Bed and ISA or a Bed and SIPP take?

It should only take a few days to complete a Bed and ISA or a Bed and SIPP – but platforms such as interactive investor are likely to busy in the run-up to the end of the tax year, so it makes sense not to leave it to the last minute, especially if you want to beat the reduction to the CGT allowance in April.

And, if your GIA is on a different platform to your ISA or SIPP, you will also have to allow extra time to transfer that on to the same one.