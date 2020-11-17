Show me my money! ii to launch pension transparency report

While few of us would get on a plane without knowing where it was going, a discussion paper to be launched by interactive investor suggests that many long-haul retirement journeys may be getting taken in the dark.

The vast majority of pension savings today still sit with the dominant high street brands such as Aviva, L&G, Scottish Widows and LV.

But, drawing on interactive investor research using Boring Money and Opinium, we can see that more needs to be done in challenging the status quo of how these pension giants communicate with their customers.

What risk level is your pension? Will your risk automatically decrease as you get older? What are you paying for your pension? Is it invested in things that are ruining the planet?

These are all amongst questions discussed.

You are invited for a preview of the research, and discuss policy recommendations, in an interactive investor online discussion:

Introduction from Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor

Becky O’Connor , Head of Pensions and Savings, interactive investor , will share the research and conclusions

, , will share the research and conclusions Holly MacKay, Founder, Boring Money , will share pointers for consumers and lay down some challenges for the industry

, will share pointers for consumers and lay down some challenges for the industry Tony Burdon, CEO, Make my Money Matter, will provide an update on the Make My Money Matter campaign progress towards Net Zero pensions and the importance of transparency

Date: 1 December 2020

Time: 3pm (until 4pm)

Jemma Jackson, Head of PR, Interactive Investor, will Chair.

To sign up for the event, email jemma.jackson@ii.co.uk and we will send you log in details.

