cookies-old
how we use cookies
We use a number of different cookies on our site. If you do not know what cookies are, or how to control or delete them, then we recommend you visit http://www.aboutcookies.org for detailed guidance.
The list below describe the cookies we use on this site and what we use them for. Currently we operate an ‘implied consent’ policy which means that we assume you are happy with this usage. If you are not happy, then you should either not use this site, or you should delete the cookies having visited the site. Due to our use of cookies for functions such as logging in, some aspects of our service may not work if you attempt to browse the site with cookies blocked.
First party cookies
These are cookies that are set on the ii.co.uk domain.
|
Cookie name
|
Cookie type
|
Details
|
III_Cookie
|
Session
|
Manages logged in / logged out session state
|
III_Fv
|
Persistent
|
Allows us to best personalise content and advertising based on your first visit date to our site
|
loginsugg
|
Session
|
Allows us to prompt for registration or login after a certain amount of interaction with our site
|
acceptus
|
Persistent (1 year)
|
Allows us to monitor site usage by user
|
acceptus_sess
|
Session
|
Allows us to monitor site usage by user per session
|
houseii
|
Session
|
Allows for targeted advertising
|
rsi_segs
|
Persistent (1 month)
|
Behavioral based advertising - see Audience Science below
|
_Notification_
|
Session
|
Prevents repeat notification of a message during a session, .e.g "your email is undeliverable, please update your profile"
|
Lightstreamer (streaming data where subscribed to)
|
Session
|
Manages logged in status and enables streaming data for subscribers and on our real-time discussion board page
|
cookie-agreed-en
|
Persistent (3 months)
|
Records your acceptance of cookies as per EU cookie law
|
pa-*
|
Persistent (3 months)
|
Manages anonymous voting in polls
|
ecos / eds
|
Persistent
|
Used to trigger eDigitalResearch.com surveys
|
ecos.dt
|
Session
|
Used to trigger eDigitalResearch.com surveys
|
NREUM / NRAGENT / JSESSIONID
|
Session
|
Used by New Relic for monitoring web site performance
|
optimizely*
|
Persistent (10 years)
|
Used to enable A/B testing using Optimizely in order to improve user experience
|
Crazyegg
|
Persistent
|
This cookie allows Crazyegg and interactive investor to record, anonymously, the actions of users who visit our website after viewing or clicking on one of our adverts on another website.
|
Hotjar
|
Persistent (1 year)
|
This cookie allows Hotjar and interactive investor to record the actions of users who visit our website.
Google Analytics
We use Google Analytics to collect information about visitor behaviour on our website. Google Analytics stores information about what pages you visit, how long you are on the site, how you got here and what you click on. This Analytics data is collected via a JavaScript tag in the pages of our site and is not tied to personally identifiable information. We therefore do not collect or store your personal information (e.g. your name or address) so this information cannot be used to identify who you are.
You can find out more about Google’s position on privacy as regards its analytics service at http://www.google.co.uk/intl/en/analytics/privacyoverview.html
Third party cookies
DoubleClick
We serve our advertising banners via DoubleClick, a Google company. DoubleClick use cookies to make advertising more relevant to users and to help publishers and advertisers achieve their goals. Cookies let us build features that prevent the same ad from showing over and over again and enable advertisers to tell powerful stories across multiple page views.
Audience Science
Behavioral advertising allows us to track customer actions on the Website and to tailor the advertisements you see on 3rd party sites. The content of these advertisements is influenced by your interactions with the Website such as the pages you view, searches you conduct and offers you show an interest in.
Cookies from advertisers
From time to time advertisers on our site might use cookies to track various things like how many times you have seen an ad, whether you have clicked on an ad before, etc. This differs from campaign to campaign and cannot be specified on a page like this. We also use cookies to enable us to target advertising or promotions for our own products that your engagement with our site suggests would be relevant to you.
Brightcove (Media Player)
Videos on the website are hosted by either Brightcove (Cookies starting BC_) or YouTube. Interaction with the video player uses cookies for analytics and for best playback performance.
Our Trading Platform (https://secure.ii.co.uk)
Our trading platform uses cookies for the purpose of providing functionality. You can find more information about the individual cookies we use and the purposes for which we use them in the table below.
|
Cookie name
|
Cookie type
|
What it is used for
|
Username
|
Session
|
This is set at your request and we will get your consent before placing this cookie onto your system. It will allow us to remember your login details on that system.
|
JSESSIONID
|
Session
|
This cookie allows us to maintain your session on the website after you have logged in.
|
ASP.NET_SessionId
|
Session
|
This cookie allows us to maintain your session on the website before you have logged in.
|
NSC_WJQ-UEXIPVTF-IUUQ
|
Session
|
This cookie allows us to balance the load of people coming to our website prior to logging in, ensuring you have the fastest and best experience on the site.
|
DoubleClick for Advertisers (Google)
|
Tracking
|
These cookies allow Doubleclick to report to Google and us on the actions of users who visit our website after viewing or clicking on one of our display ads on another website.
|
Adwords (Google)
|
Tracking
|
These cookies allow AdWords and interactive investor to record the actions of users who visit our website after viewing or clicking on one of our adverts. Google also uses retargeting cookies to identify and provide personalised adverts.
|
Analytics (Google)
|
Tracking
|
These cookies allow Google Analytics and interactive investor to record the actions of users who visit our website after viewing or clicking on one of our adverts on another website.
|
Tag Manager (Google)
|
Tracking
|
These cookies allow Google Tag Manager and interactive investor to record the actions of users who visit our website after viewing or clicking on one of our adverts on another website.