Why invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA?

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a great way of investing money and protecting any profits or interest from tax.

A Stocks ISA could also give you a greater return compared with a Cash ISA or a regular savings account, although this is not guaranteed.

You could also lose money if the value of your investments falls, so it is very important to manage your risk and seek financial advice if you are not sure.