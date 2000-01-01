iShares € Govt Bond 3-5yr ETF EUR Dist GBP (LSE:IBGX)

ETF
This ETF can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

ETF Info

  • Market Open Price-
  • Previous Close-
  • Volume
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Currency
  • ISINIE00B1FZS681

Latest IBGX news

Currently there for this etf. Visit our news hub for other news .

IBGX Regulatory news

Currently there for this etf. Visit our news hub for other news .