iShares MSCI World SRI ETF EUR Acc (LSE:SUSW)

ETF
This ETF can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

ETF Info

  • Market Open Price-
  • Previous Close-
  • Volume
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Currency
  • ISINIE00BYX2JD69

Latest SUSW news

Currently there for this etf. Visit our news hub for other news .

SUSW Regulatory news

Currently there for this etf. Visit our news hub for other news .