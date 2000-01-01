L&G FTSE 100 Super Shrt Strat Dly 2x ETF (LSE:SUK2)

ETF
This ETF can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

ETF Info

  • Market Open Price-
  • Previous Close-
  • Volume
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Currency
  • ISINIE00B4QNK008

Latest SUK2 news

Currently there for this etf. Visit our news hub for other news .

SUK2 Regulatory news

Currently there for this etf. Visit our news hub for other news .