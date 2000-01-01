L&G UK Gilt 0-5 Year ETF (LSE:UKG5)

ETF
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This ETF can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

ETF Info

  • Market Open Price-
  • Previous Close-
  • Volume
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Currency
  • ISINIE00BLRPQK69

Latest UKG5 news

Currently there for this etf. Visit our news hub for other news .

UKG5 Regulatory news

Currently there for this etf. Visit our news hub for other news .