Lyxor Russell 2000 ETF Acc GBP (LSE:RU2K)

ETF
This ETF can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

ETF Info

  • Market Open Price-
  • Previous Close-
  • Volume
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011119254

Latest RU2K news

Currently there for this etf. Visit our news hub for other news .

RU2K Regulatory news

Currently there for this etf. Visit our news hub for other news .