SPDR® Blmbrg Bcly 5-7 Yr EUR Govt Bd ETF EUR (LSE:EU57)

ETF
This ETF can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

ETF Info

  • Market Open Price-
  • Previous Close-
  • Volume
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Currency
  • ISINIE00BYSZ5Y35

Latest EU57 news

Currently there for this etf. Visit our news hub for other news .

EU57 Regulatory news

Currently there for this etf. Visit our news hub for other news .