WisdomTree Broad Commodities L/ D ETC (LSE:FAIG)

ETF
This ETF can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

ETF Info

  • Market Open Price-
  • Previous Close-
  • Volume
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00B24DMC49

Latest FAIG news

Currently there for this etf. Visit our news hub for other news .

FAIG Regulatory news

Currently there for this etf. Visit our news hub for other news .