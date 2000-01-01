Xtrackers MSCI Jpn ESG Scrn ETF 2D GBP H (LSE:XDNG)

ETF
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This ETF can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

ETF Info

  • Market Open Price-
  • Previous Close-
  • Volume
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Currency
  • ISINIE00BPVLQF37

Latest XDNG news

Currently there for this etf. Visit our news hub for other news .

XDNG Regulatory news

Currently there for this etf. Visit our news hub for other news .