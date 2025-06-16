Flexible investing without the limits

Add a Trading Account today and access one of the widest ranges of UK, US, and international markets - all in one place.
Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
A Trading Account lets you start investing in some of the biggest brands in a matter of minutes, with no limit to how much you can invest. This makes it ideal for anyone who has already used their annual ISA allowance.
You have the flexibility and freedom to invest how you want. And you can do it all for a low, flat monthly fee with ii.
Bring your investments under one roof and see what you could save. Rely on our low, flat fee to help you keep more of what’s rightfully yours.
Buy investments in their original currency without paying separate FX fees on every trade. Hold up to 9 currencies, track exchange rates and convert when you want.
Whether you’re investing here in the UK or exploring our US or international investments, we offer one of the widest ranges of investment types to choose from.
To add a Trading Account to your ii portfolio, simply log into your account, online or in our app, and select add an account from the portfolio menu.
You can easily add cash to your Trading Account using instant bank transfer, Direct Debit or by internally transferring from another ii account.
There’s no limit to how much you can invest. Trading Accounts are an ideal choice if you’ve used your £20,000 ISA allowance.
Have investments elsewhere? Transferring them to ii is simple and we keep you updated on any progress.
Once you're set up, you're good to go. Choose from a range of UK and international stocks, funds, trusts, ETFs, and more.
We may need to upgrade your plan depending on your existing accounts with us:
If you have an ISA only and are on our Investor Essentials or Investor plan, you can add a Trading Account at no extra cost.
If you have a SIPP and are on our Pension Essentials or Pension Builder plan, we'll upgrade your plan to Investor Essentials + SIPP or Investor + SIPP. The plan you're upgraded to will depend on the new total value of your accounts. See the table for plan charges.
Use these tables to check what your monthly fee would be and which plan you'd be on if you add a Trading Account.
As ADVFN’s Best Online Stockbroker and Best Stockbroker for International Dealing, we’re always striving to provide the best experience possible.
And with our award-winning journalists, you also have access to impartial insights and analysis to help guide your investment strategy.
Transferring to ii is easy and free. Relax knowing you have all your investments under one roof, saving time by managing your money on a single platform.
Our award-winning customer service team is always here to guide you through the process and update you on your progress.
Yes, you can transfer investments from another provider to ii.
You can transfer when you first open your account or any time after that. If you want to trade while your transfer is in progress, most providers will be able to do this as long as your investments aren’t in the process of being re-registered.
Don’t forget to keep both us and your current provider updated on any changes to the investments in your account. We can’t be held liable for any missed opportunity if you choose not to trade while your transfer is in flight.
Please note: if a Trading Account transfer includes any investments we don't offer, we won’t be able to bring them across. You can search our shares, funds, trusts and ETFs pages to search for a particular investment.
Yes, you can have several Trading Accounts open at the same time.
Some people choose to have different accounts for different purposes – for example, some keep their share trading separate from their long-term investing.
You can open a Trading Account as long as you're 18 or over and a UK tax resident.
A Stocks & Shares ISA lets you shield your money from tax. You don’t pay any Income Tax or Capital Gains Tax on gains in an ISA, but you can only invest £20,000 per year. See how this compares to a Trading Account and if it suits your needs.
Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.