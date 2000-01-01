Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the 2Xideas UCITS – Global Mid Cap Library Fund is long-term capital growth. In order to achieve the investment objective, the Sub-Fund shall be invested in around 100 equity securities. The investment universe comprises equity securities of mid and large cap companies listed on a regulated stock exchange. In general, these securities shall be issued by companies having a market capitalization of at least USD 2 billion (or an equivalent value in another currency). The investments may be worldwide and in any currency.