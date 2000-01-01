2Xideas UCITS Glbl Mid Cap Lib S GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.00%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupGlobal Funds
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU2001262620

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the 2Xideas UCITS – Global Mid Cap Library Fund is long-term capital growth. In order to achieve the investment objective, the Sub-Fund shall be invested in around 100 equity securities. The investment universe comprises equity securities of mid and large cap companies listed on a regulated stock exchange. In general, these securities shall be issued by companies having a market capitalization of at least USD 2 billion (or an equivalent value in another currency). The investments may be worldwide and in any currency.

