Investment Strategy

The fund’s objective is to provide an above average level of income, while seeking to maintain capital over the longer term. There may be some risk to capital. The Sub-fund invests predominantly in a range of securities and collective investment vehicles managed by selected fund managers using predominantly passive strategies (that is, strategies designed to track the performance of particular indices, market sectors or asset classes). Such investments may be made indirectly through holdings in investment trusts, exchange traded funds or other intermediary vehicles with the objective of improving returns and controlling risk by increasing diversification within the portfolio. The asset allocation for the entire portfolio will be actively managed. While income-generating assets are likely to represent a significant part of the portfolio, the portfolio may also include assets with scope for capital growth in real terms.