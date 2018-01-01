7IM AAP Income D Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
7IM AAP Income D Inc fund

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

7IM

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B0438H74

Benchmark

IA Mixed Investment 0-35% Shares

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

7IM AAP (Asset Allocated Passives) Income Fund aims to provide income, while seeking to maintain capital over the long term (5 years or more). In relation to “AAP” (Asset Allocated Passives), see the investment strategy section below. The Sub-Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed interest and equity instruments that, for the most part, use passive strategies (that is, strategies designed to track the performance of particular indices, market sectors or asset classes). The Sub-Fund will also invest in other asset classes such as property, commodities and private equity, indirectly through holdings in equities including investment trusts, exchange traded funds or other funds. The asset allocation for the entire portfolio will be actively managed. The other 20% of the Sub-Fund will be invested in liquid assets such as cash, deposits, money market funds and money market instruments, as well as warrants.

