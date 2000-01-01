7IM Absolute Return Net Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.69%
- 3 Year sharpe0.15
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark3 M LIBOR+2%
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.21%
- IA Sector-
- Manager Group7IM
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4QPB031
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the 7IM Absolute Return Portfolio is to provide a positive capital return over a 12 month period, regardless of market conditions, with a low level of realised volatility. Capital is in fact at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive return will be achieved over a 12 month, or any, period. In order to achieve absolute returns, assets held are likely to include eligible collective investment schemes for UCITS funds which have total return objectives, strategic bond funds, qualifying structured products and warrants.