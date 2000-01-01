7IM Absolute Return Net Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.69%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.15
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark3 M LIBOR+2%
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.21%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager Group7IM
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4QPB031

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the 7IM Absolute Return Portfolio is to provide a positive capital return over a 12 month period, regardless of market conditions, with a low level of realised volatility. Capital is in fact at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive return will be achieved over a 12 month, or any, period. In order to achieve absolute returns, assets held are likely to include eligible collective investment schemes for UCITS funds which have total return objectives, strategic bond funds, qualifying structured products and warrants.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .