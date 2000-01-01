Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the 7IM Absolute Return Portfolio is to provide a positive capital return over a 12 month period, regardless of market conditions, with a low level of realised volatility. Capital is in fact at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive return will be achieved over a 12 month, or any, period. In order to achieve absolute returns, assets held are likely to include eligible collective investment schemes for UCITS funds which have total return objectives, strategic bond funds, qualifying structured products and warrants.