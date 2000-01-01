7IM Emerging Markets Equity Value C Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.90%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.10
  • 3 Year alpha-7
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.40%
  • SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupSeven Investment Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BWBSHQ12

Investment Strategy

The objective of the 7IM Emerging Markets Equity Value Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth through investing predominantly in a portfolio of equities of companies that are incorporated in, have their head office in and/or are domiciled in Emerging Markets and/or have a significant part of their operations in Emerging Markets. The Fund may also invest in other companies that are listed in Emerging Markets.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .