7IM Emerging Markets Equity Value C Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.90%
- 3 Year sharpe0.10
- 3 Year alpha-7
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.40%
- SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupSeven Investment Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BWBSHQ12
Investment Strategy
The objective of the 7IM Emerging Markets Equity Value Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth through investing predominantly in a portfolio of equities of companies that are incorporated in, have their head office in and/or are domiciled in Emerging Markets and/or have a significant part of their operations in Emerging Markets. The Fund may also invest in other companies that are listed in Emerging Markets.