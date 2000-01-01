Investment Strategy

The objective of the 7IM European (ex UK) Equity Value Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth through investing predominantly in a portfolio of equities of companies that are incorporated in, have their head office in and/or are domiciled in the European Economic Area (excluding the UK) and Switzerland and/or have a significant part of their operations in the European Economic Area (excluding the UK) and Switzerland. The Fund may also invest in other companies that are listed in the European Economic Area (excluding the UK) and Switzerland. The Sub-fund will invest in the securities of companies, which in the ACD’s opinion, are profitable and, or growing companies and which are considered, by the ACD, to trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. In order to identify such companies the ACD will primarily use publicly available data from company balance-sheets, cash-flow statements and profit and loss statements.