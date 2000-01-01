7IM Income Gross Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.87%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.06
  • 3 Year alpha-5.45
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • Benchmark3 M LIBOR+2%
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.25%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
  • Manager Group7IM
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B9L4H242

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the 7IM Income Portfolio is to provide a relatively high level of income along with some long term capital growth from a global portfolio of equities, bonds and collective investment schemes. There may be occasions when the Investment Manager chooses to hold a high level of cash or money market instruments. There will be no particular emphasis on any geographical area or any industrial or economic sector.

Latest news

