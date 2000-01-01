7IM Income Net Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.55%
- 3 Year sharpe0.67
- 3 Year alpha0.31
- Distribution Typeincome
- Benchmark3 M LIBOR+2%
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.34%
- SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
- Manager Group7IM
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0033879049
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the 7IM Income Portfolio is to provide a relatively high level of income along with some long term capital growth from a global portfolio of equities, bonds and collective investment schemes. There may be occasions when the Investment Manager chooses to hold a high level of cash or money market instruments. There will be no particular emphasis on any geographical area or any industrial or economic sector.