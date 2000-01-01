7IM Moderately Adventurous C Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.83%
- 3 Year sharpe0.53
- 3 Year alpha-2.6
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 40 - 85% Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.44%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager Group7IM
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0033956391
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to provide a return primarily by way of capital growth, with some income. The fund’s performance may be compared to the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares which has been chosen because it is representative of the fund’s agreed risk profile and the type of assets in which it invests. It is therefore an appropriate comparator for the fund’s performance.