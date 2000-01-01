Investment Strategy

7IM Personal Injury Fund aims to provide a long-term total return from investment in a range of asset classes. The Sub-fund has been designed to be potentially suitable for investment by or on behalf of individuals who have been granted personal injury awards but is not restricted to such persons.The Sub-fund invests predominantly in a range of collective investment vehicles and securities, which will give an exposure to a range of asset classes, including (but not limited to) UK and overseas equities, government and corporate bonds and cash and an indirect exposure to asset classes including (but not limited to) hedge funds, currency and property.