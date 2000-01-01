Investment Strategy

The fund’s objective is to seek growth in real terms over the medium to longer term. The Fund will aim to provide a total return that exceeds UK inflation (as measured by Consumer Prices Index –All Items) by 2% on average over a rolling three year horizon. The fund will have a flexible investment policy, allowing investment in transferable securities, money market instruments, units in collective investment schemes, deposits, cash, near cash, and derivative instruments including forward transactions in accordance with the FCA Rules. The Sub-fund may use derivatives for investment purposes as well as for Efficient Portfolio Management.