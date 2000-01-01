7IM Sustainable Balance C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.89%
- 3 Year sharpe0.97
- 3 Year alpha0.46
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.44%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager Group7IM
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1LBFZ86
Investment Strategy
7IM Sustainable Balance Fund aims to provide a balance of income and capital appreciation. There may be some risk to capital. The sub-fund invests predominantly in a range of securities and collective investment vehicles managed by selected fund managers. The sub-fund will only invest in individual securities where the underlying companies, countries and institutions score well on social and environmental criteria.