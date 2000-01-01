7IM Sustainable Balance C Inc

Fund
  • Yield History1.92%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.97
  • 3 Year alpha0.47
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.44%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager Group7IM
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1LBG003

Investment Strategy

7IM Sustainable Balance Fund aims to provide a balance of income and capital appreciation. There may be some risk to capital. The sub-fund invests predominantly in a range of securities and collective investment vehicles managed by selected fund managers. The sub-fund will only invest in individual securities where the underlying companies, countries and institutions score well on social and environmental criteria.

