7IM UK Equity Value C Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.94%
- 3 Year sharpe0.50
- 3 Year alpha-1.97
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI United Kingdom NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.35%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager Group7IM
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BWBSHV64
Investment Strategy
The objective of the 7IM UK Equity Value Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth through investing in a portfolio of equities listed in the United Kingdom. The Sub-fund will invest in the securities of companies, which in the ACD’s opinion, are profitable and, or growing companies and which are considered, by the ACD, to trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. In order to identify such companies the ACD will primarily use publicly available data from company balance-sheets, cash-flow statements and profit and loss statements.