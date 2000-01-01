Investment Strategy

The objective of the 7IM UK Equity Value Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth through investing in a portfolio of equities listed in the United Kingdom. The Sub-fund will invest in the securities of companies, which in the ACD’s opinion, are profitable and, or growing companies and which are considered, by the ACD, to trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. In order to identify such companies the ACD will primarily use publicly available data from company balance-sheets, cash-flow statements and profit and loss statements.