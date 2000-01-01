7IM US Equity Value C Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.54%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.73
  • 3 Year alpha-3.97
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI USA NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.35%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupSeven Investment Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BWBSHX88

Investment Strategy

The objective of the 7IM US Equity Value Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth through investing predominantly in a portfolio of equities of companies that are incorporated in, have their head office in and/or are domiciled in the United States of America and/or have a significant part of their operations in the United States of America. The Fund may also invest in other companies that are listed in the United States of America.

