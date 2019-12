FF Demo page 2018

Professional and personal usages are mixing

I started to include professional social platforms in last year’s landscape, because the line between our professional and personal lives is blurring (mainly thanks to smartphones). The incredible success of Slack is also a change factor: this service is so useful that we want to continue using it in our daily life. Slack gained so much traction, that it attracted the interest of historical players which are entering the game (Microsoft quietly launched a Slack competitor et WeChat’s competitor to Slack has arrived).