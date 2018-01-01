AB Intl Health Care I GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

AB Intl Health Care I GBP
Fund
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
accumulation
AllianceBernstein
Luxembourg
LU1934454544
MSCI World/Health Care NR USD
SICAV
Investment Strategy
The Portfolio seeks to increase the value of your investment over time through capital growth. Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio typically invests at least 80%, and not less than two thirds, of its assets in equity securities of companies in health care and health care-related industries. These companies may be located anywhere in the world, including Emerging Markets. The Portfolio may be exposed to any currency.
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News