Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

Aberdeen Glb Sus Eq X Acc GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

Aberdeen Glb Sus Eq X Acc GBP

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Global

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

Luxembourg

ISIN

LU0837985307

Benchmark

MSCI ACWI NR EUR

Legal Structure

SICAV

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is long-term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of companies listed on global stock exchanges including Emerging Markets.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News