Aberdeen S All China Equity X Acc GBP
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.49
- 3 Year alpha3.46
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI China All Shares NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.23%
- IA SectorChina/Greater China
- Manager GroupAberdeen Standard Investments
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0837970457
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is long term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of companies with their registered office in China; and/or, of companies which have the preponderance of their business activities in China; and/or, of holding companies that have the preponderance of their assets in companies with their registered office in China.