Aberdeen S Asia Pac Eq X Acc GBP
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.77
- 3 Year alpha3.1
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pac Ex JPN NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.24%
- IA SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupAberdeen Standard Investments
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0837964567
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is long-term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of companies with their registered office in Asia Pacific countries (excluding Japan); and/or, of companies which have the preponderance of their business activities in Asia Pacific countries (excluding Japan); and/or, of holding companies that have the preponderance of their assets in companies with their registered office in Asia Pacific countries (excluding Japan).